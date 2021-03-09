Nigerian musicians should reflect Social challenges in their Lyrics – Chyzzi

Kindly Share This Story:

Chyzzi, Afrobeat exponent, has stressed the need for Nigerian musicians to ensure that the content of their music is relevant to the socio-political and economic realities of the people. He also stressed need for the music to have a message.

The twenty-six-year-old conscious music singer, who was born in Port Harcourt and schooled in Nigeria and Ghana, whose real name is Harrison Chimzim Anokwuru, stated that intellectually inclined music fans look to hear substantial messages from songs, adding that the demand for music with a message has begun to grow steadily.

The Afrobeat king asserted that the “music market in Nigeria has began to produce songs that have concept, songs that are not empty, songs that tell a story, music that has a message. This market gradually grew with more music lovers looking out for content in music. Conscious music is here to stay.”

According to him, artistes like “2Baba, Wizkid, Burna Boy and others showed the light; the path to making conscious music. Music that talks about society, music that uplifts, teaches and at the same entertaining.”

He said there was once a stereotype among Nigerian music artistes when the general content of a song was not the reason why the song was being written and produced. He argued that reasons like, “can people dance to it?”, “can it be played in the club?”, “would it be a DJ’s preference at a party?” were mostly the reasons why music was being made. He, however, posited that that era was gone with today’s writing songs that have a message.

Describing himself as a conscious artiste, Chyzzi posited that his background, experiences, environmental and societal awareness play an essential role in his music production. When asked this, he asserted; “My everyday experience and background play a huge role in my lyrics and this helps me pass a message with my music and this is directed towards the young individuals in the community. Every environment I find myself plays a role in the inspirational aspect as I often use my day-to-day experience and vices in society as a message in my tunes. The aim is to create sweet music with consciousness to inspire the youths, spread love and empower the listeners via motivational verses.”

Chyzzi asserted that he is one artiste that built himself by learning how to use many recording software, adding that he created a home studio to practice and better his art.

He stated that he released his first single in 2017 entitled “Paranoid” which featured his label mate, adding the single got massive airplay and good reception globally.

The award-winning global artiste said he is destined for stardom, as his current EP is topping charts and doing the numbers.

He disclosed that his recent performance at an event alongside Wande Coal got massive turnout, positing that his body of work, “Hymn of A Negro” has so far garnered over sixty million plus streams across all platforms.

