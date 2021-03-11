NAWOJ decorates Obasa as Patron

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day, IWD, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, decorated the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa as its patron.

In a courtesy visit, the Association, led by the Chairperson, Adeola Ekine, disclosed that, the purpose of the visit was to brief the speaker on NAWOJ activities, seek for support for the association’s events and projects while fostering a working relationship with the office of the Speaker.

Ekine further appreciated the Speaker for his good works especially to women and children.

Receiving the honour, Obasa appreciated NAWOJ executives and commended the chairperson for sighting all the good works being done by the House of Assembly.

He, however, advised them to fish out fake journalists who go about spreading rumours. According to him: “It is important as a body to look inward and put a system in place to curb the trend of fake people parading themselves as journalists.”

