Navalny: From poisoning to prison ‘torture’

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has complained of torture in a Russian penal colony, months after he was poisoned in a nerve agent attack he blames on President Vladimir Putin.

Here is a timeline:

– Coma –

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is hospitalised on August 20, 2020 in Omsk, Siberia, after losing consciousness on a flight.

Put into a medically induced coma, he is transferred two days later to a Berlin hospital at his family’s request.

– Novichok –

Berlin says on September 2 that tests carried out by a German army laboratory yielded “unequivocal evidence” that he was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon.

The European Union and NATO demand an investigation.

– Kremlin denial –

Two days later the Kremlin rejects claims that it was behind the poisoning.

On September 7 Navalny emerges from the coma.

– Labs confirm poisoning –

French and Swedish laboratories confirm Germany’s findings that Novichok was used.

Putin condemns “unsubstantiated” accusations.

– Putin accused –

Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning after he is discharged from hospital on September 22.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls his claims “groundless and unacceptable”.

– Spooks stung –

Navalny releases a recording in October of him tricking a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent into confessing that he tried to kill him.

The FSB describes the phone call as a “provocation”.

– Defiant return –

Navalny says he plans to return home despite a threat of jail.

He is detained on January 17 shortly after landing in Moscow.

He urges Russians to “take to the streets”.

– ‘Putin’s palace’ –

Navalny releases a video of his investigation into a lavish Black Sea property he claims is owned by Putin.

It goes viral as Putin denies it is his.

The authorities round up Navalny’s allies.

– Protests and prison –

In late January tens of thousands of demonstrators demand Navalny’s release.

Police detain thousands.

On February 2 Navalny is handed a near three-year prison term.

The West calls for his immediate release.

– Diplomatic crisis –

On February 5, the Kremlin expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats for supporting Navalny.

The three countries expel Russian diplomats in return.

– Rights court weighs in –

The European Court of Human Rights orders Russia to release Navalny “with immediate effect” on February 17. Russia accuses it of “interference”.

– Appeal denied –

Three days later a Moscow court dismisses Navalny’s appeal, reducing the sentence to two-and-a-half years.

Separately he is convicted of defamation and fined 850,000 rubles (around 9,500 euros).

The EU on February 22 sanctions four senior Russian officials.

– Penal colony –

On February 26 Navalny is sent to a penal colony. Authorities say he is in the Vladimir region some 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of Moscow.

Washington on March 2 sanctions seven senior Russians and says its intelligence concluded that Moscow was behind Navalny’s poisoning.

– ‘Torture’ –

Navalny says on March 15 he is locked up in a “real concentration camp”.

On March 25, a lawyer says after visiting him in prison says Navalny is in great pain, adding that allies fear for his life.

In a formal complaint, Navalny accuses Russian authorities of torture by depriving him of sleep in prison.

