Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys’ visit

Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day halt in Russian strikes on Kyiv for a visit to the Ukrainian capital by US President Donald Trump’s envoys, the Kremlin said Saturday.

Read Also: US envoys land in Moscow, as Russian bombs Ukraine airports

“The Russian president and commander in chief has given the order not to strike Kyiv for three days from midnight tonight,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS, as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff prepares to depart Moscow for Kyiv.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed in Moscow on Saturday, Russian agencies said.

Their mission is to discuss a plan to end more than four years of war in Ukraine.

Their plane touched down at 12:52 pm (0952 GMT), according to RIA Novosti. After talks in Moscow the pair are expected to travel on to Kyiv.

Vanguard News