N-Delta losing patience with NDDC forensic audit – Group

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A group, Akwa Ibom Patriots, has expressed disappointment over the non completion of the forensic audit of the Niger Development Commission, NDDC, saying that the people of the region were already losing patience with the process.

The group noted that the audit had a time frame to complete the exercise and pave way of the reconstitution and inauguration of a substantive board for the commission.

In a statement weekend, the Spokesman of group, Akpan Ete, while lauding the effort of President Buhari to sanitize the NDDC through the forensic audit, noted that the prevalence of corruption and mismanagement of funds particularly in the public sector calls for forensic auditing.

Ete said: “Every audit must have a life span and the NDDC forensic audit has exhausted its lifespan even as we wait for its findings to be made public. After every examination the result is made known, the long suspense, intrigues that we are been subjected to as we await the outcome of the audit in the Niger Delta is to say the least is very disappointing.

“We are calling on the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and others involve in the forensic audit to without further delay conclude the audit and make public the report to pave way for the re-constitution of the board as stated in the Act establishing the Commission.”

