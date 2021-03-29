Man, 40, docked for alleged car robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

A 40-year-old man, Ikenna Chukwu, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly robbing a man of his Lexus Jeep, phone and wristwatch.

Chukwu is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A Legal officer of the Yaba district prosecutor’s office, Mrs Ibijoke Akinpelu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 8.30 p.m. on Feb. 6, at No. 6, Imole Ayo close, off Balogun str., Era Ojo area of Lagos.

She told the court that the defendant and his accomplice (who is still at large) robbed the complainant, Mr Jimoh Olanrewaju, of his Lexus 330 Jeep with Registration No. BDG 365 GC.

Akinpelu said the defendant also stole an Infinix mobile phone and a wristwatch valued N500,000 from the complainant during the car robbery.

The offences contravened Sections 297 (1) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 stipulates 21 years’ imprisonment for the offence of robbery.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed with evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State government and that one of the sureties must have a landed property in the court’s jurisdiction.

Adedayo further instructed that a copy of the case file be sent to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The case was adjourned until April 12 for mention.

