Malta Creative Challenge unveils winners

By Juliet Ebirim

Malta Guinness has unveiled winners from its much anticipated #MaltaCreativeChallenge, a social media challenge for consumers and budding creatives.

The competition concludes Malta Guinness’ successful 30 years Anniversary celebration.

Since its announcement in February, more than 2,000 ingenious entries were recorded all displaying creativity, vibrance, and energy, including entries by media mogul, Nancy Isime; artist, Joe Abdallah; entertainers, Kabusa Choir; creative designer, Ibrahim Suleiman and a host of other celebrities.

Following an Instagram Live session, Malta Guinness unveiled a final shortlist of top ten entries. The shortlisted included entries by Lizzytabret, President Jaga, @weird_al_ng, @Kodi.sl, @ayovisuals, @legeprecious, @peterorokedet, @queentheresa, @samprince_holueayemmy and @Iduzeth.

The top three winners; @peterorokedet, @kodi.sl and @weird_al_ng were announced on Monday, March 22, 2021. The #MaltaCreativeChallenge winners were rewarded with N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively at a prize presentation in Lagos.

The first prize winner, Peter Orok Edet-Inwang gushed, “For years, I have told creative stories with my talent and MaltaCreativeChallenge was a perfect opportunity to be a part of something big. I took the 30th-anniversary celebration as the motivation to display my creativity and understanding of the drink.”

Speaking about the objective of the challenge, Cynthia Ufele, Assistant Brand Manager, Adult Premium Non-alcoholic Drinks, Guinness Nigeria, explained, “For three decades, we have consistently demonstrated our brand’s purpose of fueling the can-do spirit of Nigerians through exciting platforms and activations. The Malta Creative Challenge was an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to nurturing talents and rewarding creativity.”

The competition is one in a long list of activations by the brand to inspire and celebrate the talents of consumers nationwide. With the 30th anniversary celebration, the brand partnered and empowered scores of individuals, talents and brands to mark the monumental milestone.

Malta Creative Challenge presented consumers and Nigerian creatives with an opportunity to showcase their passion and creative talents, with one million naira up for grabs.

