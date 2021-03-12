Makinde demands more troops in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

….At meeting with Service Chiefs

By Adeola Badru

Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, yesterday, noted that there was no difference among security agencies in Nigeria, in the fight against insecurity.

Irabor said this when he led other Service Chiefs on a regional security visit to the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

Other service chiefs present were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

The CDS said the visit was to demonstrate leadership by example, adding that the present security situation in the county required the armed forces to work together.

His words: “The armed forces of today demand that all the services work together, given that the threat that we face requires partnership and collaboration.

“The misconceived ideas or opinion in town by those who are uninformed is to the effect that the armed forces are working in disparity.

“We are here to interact with our troops and to let you know we are working as a team together with other security agencies and to let you know that disparity does not exist based on the directive of the President.

“The work is not over. There are still pockets of security challenges. The President and Commander-in-Chief, has directed us to ensure we bring peace and security to the country within the next few weeks. We are ready to fight the terrorists and flush them out of our country.

READ ALSO:

“We appreciate the state government’s support and efforts towards fighting insecurity in the state.”

We need more troops in Oyo —Makinde

In his remarks, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, demanded the deployment of more troops in the state to help the fight against insecurity.

He said: “We have been receiving cooperation from the Nigerian Army based in Ibadan under the General Officer Commanding. So, I must tell you that the state government is appreciative of this because they answer our call anytime we call them.

“I also want to state that the insecurity in Oyo State is not peculiar to this state alone but Nigeria as a whole. Many people are hiding under different canopies, but we know that insecurity is the handiwork of criminals. It does not have religious coloration, no ethnic coloration. A criminal is a criminal but whatever will suit the purpose of the narrator is what we hear in town.

“The main thing is that insecurity is here, but it is not being unattended to and I can tell you that among the Armed Forces, Police, Operation Burst, Amotekun, there is synergy.

“Though you may be hearing different stories outside, there is synergy and continuous engagement. Every one of us has one target and the central target is the maintenance of peace and security of lives and property across the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: