Lorna Florence gives some tips for an everyday look

Lorna is not only a personal trainer, she is also an amazing fashion influencer. Her instagram is always top notch with bomb photos taken in exceptional lighting! Lorna states that the fashion business is a nudge at her imaginative side since she needs to adjust both work and creativity and imagination.

In contrast to a great many people, for Lorna – her innovative endeavors are one of the most productive on the planet! Her modelling profession gives Lorna an understanding of the fabulous world of fashion and design. And the best part is that she is ready to share some of her top tips to dress up for an everyday look!

Being a model usually pertains to having a tunnel vision, and being motivated to do one thing only, pose – and for as many, and as big brands as possible. Being a fitness model requires being fit and modeling for athleisure, but for Lorna Florence – this is not it.

Being a fitness trainer primarily, Lorna has to focus on her client’s needs – and work her schedule out around them – however, this does not deter her from trying to maintain her full-time job as a model and an Instagram Influencer.

According to Lorna, a plain white or black tee paired with some denim jeans is the perfect outfit for an everyday look. Lorna’s style leans more towards the chic and minimalistic side. Pairing up this classic casual outfit with some chunky earrings, rings and a chain necklace will add that X-factor to your entire look. In addition to this, wear neutral makeup that looks natural and you are good to go!

