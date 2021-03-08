Lagos Igbo leaders join ex-LG chair, Ayodele, urge Tinubu to contest 2023 presidential election

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State leadership of Igbo speaking community paid a thank you visit to the immediate past Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Comrade Ayodele Adewale at his political office situated in Festac Town, Lagos State.

The State President of the group, High Chief Sunday Udeh disclosed their mission which was first, to thank Comrade Ayodele Adewale for facilitating, coordinating and leading the lgbo speaking community on their condolence visit to the bereaved family of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at his residence.

They also wanted to appreciate the leadership example which Comrade Ayodele Adewale has and is still demonstrating in Amuwo Odofin LGA and Lagos State, by extension

The President went further to disclose the readiness of his members in the State to properly integrate with the activities of the APC Party and pledged their loyalty to the Party and to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He pleaded with Comrade Ayodele Adewale to officially introduce them to the State Party Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun and the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They also added their voice with Comrade Ayodele and other groups demanding that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu contest for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

Welcoming the guests, Comrade Ayodele Adewale thanked them for recognizing the good governance highly displayed by the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande in the State which was a template that he replicated in Amuwo Odofin LGA during his tenure as the Council boss.

He revealed that the State Chairman of the Party is currently focused on ensuring the success of the ongoing party membership registration and re-validation exercise. He said that the Party has extended the exercise for another few days.

Nevertheless, he assured them that, he would book an appointment with Alhaji Tunde Balogun and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and personally introduce the duo to the group.

Comrade Adewale encouraged them to mobilize people within their jurisdictions to register and re-validate their membership with APC. He stated that the Igbo’s are well positioned and recognized in the State and would always be considered in the scheme of things. He referenced his tenure as the Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin LGA where qualified Igbos held positions as Councillors, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

He further mentioned that Asiwaju also appointed Igbo’s into his cabinet as Governor of Lagos State and thanked the leadership for adding their voice to the call that Asiwaju should contest as President of Nigeria in 2023.

Comrade Adewale said that Asiwaju will make a good President as he would consolidate on the wholistic good developments of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The selected State Executive members of the Igbo speaking community that were present at the meeting were Chief Sunday Umeh (President), Chief Chucks Odimegwu (Secretary General), Mr Francis Obidike (Chairman, Bariga LCDA and SA to the Bariga LCDA Executive Chairman), Chief Tony Okereke (VP lmo State Indigenes in Lagos), Chima Akomas (SA on Culture), Elder Wick Igwe (Chairman, Amuwo Odofin LGA Chapter), Chief l.G.Dike (Patron Amuwo Odofin LGA Chapter) and Okwudire Udeh (a stakeholder).

It will be recalled that Comrade Ayodele Adewale has recently mobilised a number of other major groups to join the APC Party.

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum leadership reached out to Comrade Adewale to help them secure a meeting with Asiwaju to discuss on Nigeria’s progress amongst other collaborative matters of interest.

The majority of the members of the Edo State House of Assembly as led by Rt. Hon. Victor Edoro, a retired Brigadier General in the Nigerian army and a former P.D.P youth leader who defected to the APC with his large following have all also reached out to Comrade Adewale and added their voice in demanding that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu contest for President of Nigeria in 2023.

The new members and stakeholders would be officially introduced to the State Party structure and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu very soon.

They visited comrade Adewale on Saturday 6th March 2021

