Lagos council polls: PDP’s allegation on caretaker c’ttee, baseless – APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, has described the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against it of plans to entrench caretaker committee into 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, instead of holding elections as stipulated by Nigeria Constitution, as “baseless.”

PDP in Lagos, through its Publicity Secretary, Taofek Gani, had earlier in a statement stated that there were moves by APC to resist the plan to entrench undemocratic rule in the Local government areas of the state.

The party asserted that all means legal shall be deployed to ensure that residents have their self chosen representatives at the councils and that if the APC machination prevents democratically elected representatives in the state as at when due, residents must say no.

In a reaction on Sunday, the caretaker Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, blasted PDP for making false claims.

The statement read in part: “For the umpteenth time, let me state categorically that the comatose Lagos State PDP only comes alive during the election season only to withdraw to its cocoon after the traditional perennial defeat.

“Their monumental defeat during the recently held Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 2 Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections has further exposed the ineptitude of the PDP opposition that’s bereft of winning capability as a result of their constant rejection at the polls.

“The needless ranting about the local government elections that are not even due and for which we await an official pronouncement shows the idleness and needless rabble rousing of its confused leadership.

“The baseless allegation or suspicion to entrench undemocratic governance at the local government level in the state is not in tandem with the fact that Lagos State has always had democratically elected leaders at the grassroots since the inception of this dispensation.

“It’s also noteworthy that activities and preparations towards the local government elections as admitted by the opposition spokesman are only prevalent in the ruling party in the state. We can only sympathize with the fact that the opposition PDP will struggle to field candidates for the elections.

“As a party that believes in the rule of law, upholds the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the tenets of democracy, we “wish to assure Lagosians that local government elections will hold in our state at the appropriate time. There’s absolutely no need to cry wolves where there’s none.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

