Kwara Muslims fire back at Hijab critics

Kindly Share This Story:

Muslim stakeholders in Kwara State have warned politicians in the state not to use hijab and schools’ ownership issues being championed by some misguided elements in the state to glorify themselves unnecessarily, stating that the rule of law must take its course.

The group advised that all stakeholders must stand by the truth and the ‘rule of law’ instead of politicizing issues that are purely based on fundamental human rights and respect for the Nation’s Constitution and enabling laws of the country.

In statement released in Ilorin recently, the Chairman of Muslim Stakeholders’ of Kwara State Alh. Ishaq Abdulkarim stated that if the previous administrations of Bukola Saraki and Abdul-Fattah Ahmed had addressed the problems it would not linger till now.

Reacting to the issue, the Muslim Stakeholders advised those in position of authority to be factual, instead of using any ugly situation to attempt to build good image for themselves wrongfully, adding that the matter of hijab concern the fundamental human right and ownership of Schools has to do with court judgement both at the Ilorin High Court and the Court of Appeal; adding the present administration in the State has to obey the ‘rule of law’.

On the closure of the Schools, Alh.Is-haq Abdulkarim who is a Chartered Accountant said: ‘no responsible Government would not shut the schools where Plaintiff (i.e. Kwara CAN) that lost its cases in two superior courts of record abandoned the due process of proceeding on appeal to Supreme Court but threatened ‘fire and brimstone’ if any Muslim student wear hijab to Public Schools (which they called their Schools illegally), instead of doing what is right in normal judicial process.

While commending the Kwara State Government for closing the affected Schools temporarily to protect lives and property, Alh. Abdulkarim described Bolaji Abdullahi’s statement as reckless and unbecoming of a patriotic Nigerian who must always stand by the ‘rule of law’, protection of innocent lives and property and defence of the truth adding that the ‘mess’ left behind by the past administration he belonged to, is the one being cleared by the present administration of Mal. Abdul-Razaq Abdul-Rahman.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: