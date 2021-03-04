Kwara Govt imposes curfew on Offa, Erinle

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has imposed an indefinite curfew on Offa and Erinle towns from 6 p.m to 8 a.m.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Thursday.

Ajakaye said the imposition of the curfew followed the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Okowa seeks partnership with NIMASA in maritime

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6 p.m. today, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew.

“While security forces on the ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police Force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

“All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed.

“The Governor urges residents of both communities and travelers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property.

“He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace.

“The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew,” Ajakaye said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: