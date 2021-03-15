Izikjon.com rebrands, changes name to Zabira.ng

Kindly Share This Story:

Zabira.ng, is Nigeria leading world-class financial technology website powered by Zabira Technologies (Izikjon.com) on Monday, formally changed its name in a product launch organized by the company to Zabira.ng. This is coming nearly eight months after its one-year anniversary accomplishment as the leading digital asset in Nigeria.

Isaac John, Founder, and CEO of Zabira.ng while speaking on the name change, stated that the name change is to align with the company’s product offerings which include Digital coins and gift cards exchange to naira, bills settlement solution and other financial offerings.

“The business model is based on connecting digital assets players, Using “Zabira” an innovative secure online platform for helping people convert digital currency into and out of their local currency. Our aim is to better capture the company’s more global outlook and value proposition.”

Commenting on the new development Tosin Howells, the General Manager of Zabira.ng noted that the name change reflects the company’s broader commitment and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital assets and bills settlement solutions.

While shedding more light on the importance of the name change and new website, he said, “the new Zabira.ng platform is ready for use, while the apps would soon be ready for a mass launch on all play stores but still very much accessible on desktop and mobile.” Expect only the best from Zabira.ng. Thank you for choosing us, he concluded.

Kindly Share This Story: