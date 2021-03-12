IPMAN not aware of pump price increase – Danmalam

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says it has not received any official communication on Fuel price hike.

The Chairman of the association in Kano State, Alhaji Bashir DanMalam stated this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Kano over the report going round that the pump price was increased to over N212 per litre.

The chairman directed all his members to continue selling the litre at the old price adding that it had not received any official communication from the federal government.

He told newsmen that whenever there was fuel increment, critical stakeholders would inform the IPMAN leadership, and urged the general public to disregard the ongoing rumour.

Danmalam said, “the leadership of IPMAN has consulted critical stakeholders in the petroleum sector and informed them that there is no such decision of fuel increment for now.” he said.

The chairman said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had enough fuel for distribution across the country and urged the public to avoid panic buying. (NAN)

