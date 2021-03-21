Insecurity: TEKAN/ECWA tasks FG to secure schools in North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The conglomeration of churches in Northern Nigeria under the aegis of TEKAN/ECWA has advised the federal government to take seriously the menace of school abduction in northern Nigeria.

The religious body said proactive measures must be taken to avert further closure of schools.

Taraba state Chairman of TEKAN/ECWA, Rev. Philip Dopah who spoke Sunday at the 1st quarter combine service of the churches, urged the federal government to beef up security around schools.

According to him “the issue of security must not be politicized.

“Abduction of school children in the North must be stopped.”

The Cleric however advised Christians to remain peacemakers by jettisoning selfish interests.

He further charged the congregation to maintain their Christian virtue of repaying evil with good.

Dopah also maintained that It is only in unity that the Church can conquer all the trials and temptations it is facing, adding that all hope must not be lost.

The Guest Speaker at the Event, Rev. David Ibbi, PhD, who spoke on the theme, ‘living in the spirit of unity and bond of peace, said the church needs to be more united now than ever.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state who also attended the service commended TEKAN/ECWA on sustained prayers for the state and country at large.

He noted that Taraba as one of the states with numerous ethnic nationalities in the country is one of the hardest to govern.

He further urged residents of the state to stick together in love and unity to surmount the challenges facing the state.

