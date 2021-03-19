Ilorin Fire Tragedy- Only Suriving Child Dies at UITH

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin…The only surviving victim, Mr. Abideen Adigun of the mysterious Ilorin inferno died yesterday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital(UITH) Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The father, is now left alone to live having lost his wife and five children in all .

Recall that on Wednesday evening the inferno claimed the lives of the mother and four children

The residence is situated at Ifesowapo community, behind “F” Division Police Station, Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the tragedy occured on Wednesday night after the candle light the family put on, in the absence of IBEDC power supply was exhausted and started burning items in the room while they were already asleep.

The fire from the candle light which burnt all domestc items in the room, soon spread into the room where the mother and her children were sleeping and burnt them to death.

Saturday Vanguard also gathered that though, men of the State fire service were said to have swung into action when they got the distress call about the incident but the damaged had already been done before their arrival,as the victims have been burnt to death.

The residents of Tanke, Fate, and Oke-Odo areas, among other places in the Ilorin metropolis have been thrown in total darkness for almost one week following the rainstorms that damaged electric poles in the areas.

It was gathered that husband and father of the deceased was said to have gone out on errand for the family when the incident happened.

Sources close to the family had told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the only child that survived the inferno was said to have been receiving medical attention at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) complex, Ilorin.

However, speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, the Chairman of Ifesowapo Community, Awodun Yinka, confirmed that Mr. Abideen Adigun died after the operation.

He said that, ” the medical officers at the hospital did their best to safe the life of the boy but the boy died in early hours of today(Friday)”.

Mr. Yinka however lauded the efforts of the members of the community on the incident, praying to God to forgive the deceased and put a stop to such ugly incident in the community.

