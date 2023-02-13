Fire razes home, 3 shops in Ilorin

An early morning inferno has razed a building of three bedroom flats and three shops as a result of suspected power surge.

A statement from the Head Media, Kwara Fire Service, Mr Hakeem Hassan, said the incident took place at about 3.24 a.m at No. 60, Beside Atoto Press Oko-Erin area in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara.

”On getting to the scene, we realised that the whole building had been engulfed by the blazing fire due to the late call by the sympathiser.

”Although the conflagration was huge, our firemen were able to demonstrate high level of professionalism and in no time the ravaging inferno was totally extinguished.

”They also damped the surrounding area in order to stop the fire from further escalation.

”The leading officer of the firemen crew who attended to the incident revealed that the fire was caused due to the power surge,” the statement read.

It further quoted the Director of Kwara Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, urging the citizens to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime.

According to him, this will help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, and also help them to drastically reduce it.

Meanwhile, the owner of the burnt shops, Mrs Bukola Benjamin, said the goods and property lost in the inferno would amount to about N5 million.

She called on government and other well meaning Nigerians to come to her aid as the shops were her only means of livelihood. (NAN)