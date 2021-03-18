Ikeja Electric condemns assault on staff

Kindly Share This Story:

…culprit apprehended, charged to court

The management of Ikeja Electric has frowned at recent assault unleashed on Popoola Olakunle, a staff of the company who was stabbed on his head, in the course of duty, at Oladeroun area, New Oko-Oba in Fagba area, Lagos, last week.

The culprit was subsequently apprehended on Tuesday, 16th March, 2021, with the assistance of the Traditional Ruler’s team and handed over to the Oko-Oba police station for immediate prosecution.

However, plans have been concluded by the Police to arraign the suspect before Ogba Magistrate Court tomorrow Friday, 19th March, 2021.

In his reaction, the Head of Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue cautioned against continuous assault on IE field staff, stressing that the company has strong commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its employees and will not compromise in its efforts to safeguard this commitment.

“Ikeja Electric will continue to condemn these attack on its employees in strong terms. While we understand that there may be sentiments regarding utility services can be quite emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staff is completely irrational, irresponsible and unproductive, especially where Ikeja Electric has provided multiple channels through which our customers can lodge formal complaints with respect to our service. Where responses from these channels are deemed unsatisfactory, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has also set up a robust forum office for the redress of customer complaints,” he said.

“In the interest of the safety of our employees and for a harmonious relationship with our customers, Ikeja Electric will continue the deliberate engagement of all stakeholders in flashpoint areas to find ways to amicably resolve all pertinent issues of concern to its customers and communities.

“However, where these attacks persist, Ikeja Electric Plc, in line with her obligation to provide service under a conducive atmosphere to its customers, will as a matter of course, continue to escalate such matters to law enforcement agencies and will promptly withdraw its services from communities and customers that prove too hostile to operate in.

“We wish to therefore urge all stakeholders, community leaders, leaders of youth groups and all persons of interest to remain mindful of these matters and adopt a more civil approach to engagements as all parties are deserving of reciprocal respect and regard as espoused by all laws.

“While there may be concerns and disputes arising from time to time, we remain committed to finding long lasting peaceful resolutions in the equitable interests of all parties”.

