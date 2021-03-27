Idowu Sobowale’s autobiography unveils March 30

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

“Unexpected Turns, Autobiography of Professor Idowu Sobowale” has been scheduled for unveiling at the 5th Idowu Sobowale Conference which comes up at the Lagos State University School of Communication on March 30 & 31, 2021 by 10 a.m.

According to a statement released yesterday in Lagos by the immediate past Dean of the Lagos State University School of Communication, Professor Rotimi Olatunji, the conference will also honour Professor Sobowale whose 80th birthday comes up on 29 March 2021.

“Professor Sobowale has pledged to utilise the proceeds from the book launch to institute a Professorial Chair in an aspect of Media and Communication studies,” the statement read. “He also pledged to offer scholarships to budding communication scholars to attend local and international conferences.”

This altruistic goal, Professor Olatunji said, “needs all of our support.” He revealed that the cover price for the book is N10,000, urging interested persons to place orders through his mobile phone line at 08034716840 ( rotimi.olatunji@lasu.edu.ng or rotimiolatunji@yahoo.com) or directly contact Professor Sobowale.

Professor Sobowale was the pioneer Dean of the Lagos State University School of Communication.

Vanguard News Nigeria

