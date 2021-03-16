How leveraging on NYSC can create wealth for Nigerian graduates  — Ani 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

A passionate call has gone to Nigerian graduates to leverage on the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, programme of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to create wealth for themselves.

The NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani made the call on Tuesday, during the flag off event of the SAED training activities for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ (Stream 1) orientation course.

Mrs. Ani said that the corps members should embrace the programme as this will place them in better stead to make their tomorrow better and secured.

“Not everyone will have the opportunity to secure paid employment from the organised private sector or earn salary from Public Service but you can avert future regrets if you key-in to any of the subsect skills.

“All the business skills we are engaged in are promising but with your diligence and commitment to the training schedule both here in camp and during the service year, they would turn out to be profitable.”

She reminded the members of the service corps that not everyone is born with silver spoon in their mouth and as such those from the humble background should remember the children of whom they are and venture into skills or vocations that will make them economically independent.

“The world is not fair to everyone and if you are from humble beginning just like myself, I want to appeal to you to put on your thinking cap and be part of this team and set yourself free from financial encumbrances now and in the nearest future”.

The NYSC boss praised the resilience of the Trainers and Facilitators who have always been known to give their best to the corps members despite the little motivation to show for it.

“I am impressed with the show of solidarity to the SAED programme as constantly being put on the front burner by the Trainers and Facilitators. Your sacrifice during the one week extension for the 2020 Batch ‘A’ corps members is acknowledged and appreciated,” she said.

In her introductory remarks, the Assistant Director/Head Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, programme, Mrs. Itohan Ehimwenma challenged the corps members to showcase their creativity and ingenuity during the in-camp training.

“My dear children in the national service, the era of white collar job has drastically gone down the drain and to survive the present times, you have to go extra miles and be empowered with skills and vocations”.

The Assistant Director, SAED hinted that the Trainers and Facilitators are professionally and competently qualified to assist the corps members achieve their dreams of becoming captains of industries and entrepreneur gurus.

The SAED Monitoring Officer from Headquarters, Mrs. Adedini delivered the goodwill message to the corps members and encourage them to be up and doing during the nine days intensive training.

Vanguard News Nigeria

