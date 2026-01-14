NYSC to strengthen inclusion of corps members with disabilities – DG

…Warns against misconduct, abuse, assault

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, has reaffirmed the Scheme’s commitment to strengthening the inclusion, dignity and welfare of corps members with disabilities, describing it as critical to building a progressive and responsive national institution.

Brigadier-General Nafiu stated this while addressing stakeholders at the NYSC 2026 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop held in Jos, Plateau State. Participants were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The workshop, themed “Revamping the NYSC Orientation Course Experience as a Foundation for Impactful Service by Corps Members,” brought together directors and top management staff, state coordinators, camp directors and other senior officials involved in the planning and execution of orientation programmes nationwide.

The Director-General described the pre-orientation workshop as more than a routine administrative meeting, noting that it serves as a strategic platform for leadership engagement, experience-sharing and collective planning ahead of one of the most critical phases of the NYSC programme.

Commending officials for the successful conduct of the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course, Nafiu said the exercise was seamless from start to finish, attributing the success to institutional discipline, teamwork, shared ownership and commitment, which he said have sustained the credibility of the Scheme over the years.

He stressed that the NYSC orientation course must continue to evolve in line with national realities, global best practices and changing youth dynamics. According to him, training content, structures and delivery methods must be reimagined to ensure relevance, quality and measurable outcomes that enable corps members to integrate effectively into host communities and transition productively after national service.

Within this context, the Director-General disclosed that the NYSC management is prepared to adopt and implement standardised protocols to guarantee the full inclusion of corps members with disabilities during orientation and throughout their service year.

He emphasised that the initiative goes beyond regulatory compliance, focusing on dignity, equal opportunity and the principle of leaving no one behind.

Nafiu added that deliberations at the workshop would centre on innovation, operational efficiency, institutional integrity and stronger stakeholder collaboration, while upholding the Scheme’s core values of discipline, patriotism, selfless service and national unity.

He also underscored the importance of discipline and emotional intelligence among camp officials, warning that misconduct, abuse and assault involving officials or corps members would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Director-General urged state coordinators and camp officials to strictly adhere to established policies and operational guidelines, noting that their conduct has a direct impact on the success of orientation camps.

He further revealed that the workshop would feature interactive sessions, including open discussions on responsible technology use, improved training models and practical skills acquisition for corps members.

Nafiu encouraged participants to engage actively and contribute meaningfully, urging them to develop practical and actionable strategies that would enhance the relevance of the NYSC and reinforce its role in promoting national cohesion and development.