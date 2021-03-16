Guber Election: APC chieftain cautions against money politics in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Bennet Etiaba, a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship hopeful on the Nov.6 Anambra poll has cautioned the electorate against money politics.

Etiaba said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Nnewi.

“Since the creation of the state, we have not witnessed a large number of billionaires indicating interest in the governorship election as we have now,” he said.

“Majority of them have been moving around lobbying and doing all manner of things to ensure they achieve their set target,” he said.

He said that money should not be used as a yardstick for selecting flag bearers of political parties for the November poll.

“Anambra people should know that most of the billionaire aspiring for the election, are approaching governance from the viewpoint of buying and selling and that will be detrimental to the future of our state.

“The people should rather support aspirants with prerequisite leadership track records, integrity and humble disposition,” he said.

Etiaba who x-rayed the activities of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led administration in the state in the past 16 years, concluded that the 2021 election was the time to vote out APGA.

“APC stands a better chance to win the 2021 governorship election in Anambra, because of a number of benefits the state has recorded in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

“Some of these include the construction of second Niger Bridge, rehabilitation of Onitsha/Enugu expressway, the Onitsha/Owerri expressway, and reactivation of Onitsha Inland Waterways Port,” he said.

Etiaba said the state and the entire South/East stood a better chance to develop under the APC than any other political party and urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

