Group faults protesters call for Buhari’s resignation

A pan socio-cultural group, Nigeria First, has condemned the purported rally by a movement demanding for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

According to the group, the movement having failed to make someone of their choice become president, now aims to make the country ungovernable for the current administration, not minding the consequences.

The Nigeria First movement made these known at a press conference on Friday in Abuja.

In his address titled, the group’s Deputy President, Ndubisi Nwogu, noted that the self-acclaimed activist is not acting in insolation.

Mr Nwogu revealed that they have the backing of both local and international saboteurs who are pained with the level of sustainable growth and development experienced in Nigeria under President Buhari.

He added that the call for President Buhari’s resignation is part of the overall plot and in the weeks and months ahead, more and more attempts to destabilize the country would surface.

The group, therefore, warned them to desist from this ignoble quest which by all intents and purposes would serve the interest of his paymasters.

It further cautioned that they would be held responsible should there be a breakdown of law and order in the country.

Nwogu, however, urged all well-meaning Nigerians to rise in defense of the country in this “critical period of our existence by calling to question the motives of these people in their antics towards misleading the unsuspecting members of the general public”.

