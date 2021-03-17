FRSC retrains Peace Mass Transit drivers

Kindly Share This Story:

Over 2,000 drivers of Peace Mass Transit Ltd. are currently undergoing the annual retraining and recertification program of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FSRC, in Enugu.

Statutorily, corporate commercial transport operators, with a fleet of three vehicles and above, are required to undertake the cost of and provide enabling environment for retraining and recertification of its drivers by the FRSC, as a mandatory condition for renewal of its operational license.

Peace Mass Transit is on record as having the best possible record on this score.

It regularly ensures drivers in its employ get these refresher courses on schedule, mostly handled by experienced FSRC operatives, at the beginning of every year, and intermittently within the year, by equally knowledgeable PMT safety and training officers.

Head of the Education Department at the Enugu FSRC sector command, Azubuike Oti, who flagged off the training on Monday, has also led other resource persons from the regulatory agency to drill the drivers.

Participating drivers are taken in batches of 50 to 70, in the exercise which is billed to last one full month.

Depot managers have been guided on how to route drivers to the Emene, Enugu headquarters of the company, on different days, in seamless order, to ensure normal PMT operations are not disrupted while the program lasts.

PMT Safety Manager, STO Sunday Igwegbe,rtd., and Head, Training and Development, Emmanuel Ujam, are coordinating matters with the FSRC marshals to guarantee a hitch-free exercise.

Founder and CEO of PMT, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi, has regularly won accolades for the maintenance and safety infrastructure put in place for the smooth and safe operations of his fleet.

This year’s exercise, as in previous years, dwells on passenger/ customer relations; vehicle and driver maintenance; defensive driving techniques, and highway safety protocols.

