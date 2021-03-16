Firm evolves mechanism to enhance gender devt

Kindly Share This Story:

International trade and investment promotion firm, Compass Global Business Services, said it has evolved mechanism to enhance gender development to achieve a safe and sustainable world.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mrs Tokunbo Chiedu, made this declaration in a statement in Lagos, ahead of the firm’s global Female Leaders and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC) holding from March 23 to 25.

Chiedu said that the organisation was renowned for collaborating with its strategic partners to provide solutions that focus on global concerns, while promoting empowerment, driving inspiration, and encouraging learning and transformation.

Speaking on the conference, she said: “FLEC is designed to be a convergence to initiate powerful conversations with female leaders around gender development and the pivotal role gender balance and diversity has to play in navigating the new normal, particularly toward achieving a safe and sustainable world for all.

“The overarching theme of the conference focusses broadly on gender development and innovation with emphasis on tool kits to innovate, survive and sustain in the post pandemic recovery phase,” she said.

Chiedu said that the three days programme would explore the impact of women on the global scene by drawing on case studies of sustainable solutions, and best practices led, developed or owned by women.

“A key driver of the FLEC platform is the need to foster new business opportunities, and to engage and strengthen networks in the process for the mutual benefits of the African continent, and the rest of the world,” she said.

Presentations and keynote speeches will be delivered by identified leading women, and notable female achievers such as Ngone Diop, Sub Regional Director & Chief Gender Development Expert at the UN Economic Commission for Africa; Aissatou Diallo, Senior Coordinator, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and LDCs Focal Point International Trade Centre (ITC). Other confirmed speakers are Toki Mabogunje- President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Juliet Ehimuan, Country Head, Google Nigeria, among others.

