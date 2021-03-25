Fazo Travel launches Easter packages for customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Fazo Travel and Hospitality services have launched its Easter travel packages for Nigerians to experience different cities across the world.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director, Fazo Travel and Hospitality services Limited, Charles Isa said: “We derive satisfaction in ensuring our clients experience the joys and thrills of a holiday. We ensure the safety and security of all our customers and offer a complete range of travel services with efficient planning.

“This Easter, our vision and mission remains the same and with our newly launched packages, our clients can be assured of having a memorable and adventurous time. The packages cover flight, hotel, in-country transportation, tours, buffet and so much more.

“Also, countries including Dubai, Egypt, Maldives and notable local destinations such as Lakowe and Epe are covered with the ultimate aim of ensuring clients have a memorable vacation. We would like to encourage those interested to book early by visiting our website and social media pages.”

He further emphasized the affordability of the newly launched packages and reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering on its promises. He concluded by affirming covid-19 preventive measures and travel guidelines set by the government will be strictly adhered to.

FAZO Travel and Hospitality Services Limited, a subsidiary of TransAlliance Group is an organization with a primary focus on delivering in-depth and first-in-class tourism and hospitality services in Nigeria and across the globe.

Kindly Share This Story: