Farm4Me Awarded West African Best World Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-growing Nigerian agritech company, Farm4Me has been awarded the West Africa’s Best World Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of The Year 2021.

Farm4Me is a contract farming company with distinction and also the largest farm equipment rental service in Nigeria.

It has over 6,623 farm contracts, 22,000, registered clients and has created over 22,750 jobs in less than six years of its existence.

The company clinched the award during the weekend at the 2021 edition of West Africa Brands Excellence Awards organized by Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria.

This year’s award ceremony took place at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

READ ALSO:

IBMN noted that Farm4Me picked the highly revered award for its positive impact by helping to improve the entire agricultural sector; bringing new jobs, new resources, and new economic growth to the country.

Mr. Esinniobiwa Quareeb, the Chief Technology Officer accompanied by Rita Idu and Esther Apaa, received the award on the behalf of Farm4Me Agriculture Limited.

Reacting to the honour, the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, Adama J Adama, said the company is aimed at helping to revive the agriculture which is an important sector of the economy.

His words, “We are happy to know that what we are doing caught the attention of the organization that gave the award. We are grateful for the honor.

“But for me, it is too early for us to start blowing our trumpet.

“Our goal is to ensure that our Investors get their dividends as at when due, empower smallholder farmers and contribute to food security for the next 10 years. Satisfaction of our Clientele is our ultimate goal.

“This award has motivated us to work harder and deliver more values. We are in this for the long term.

“I dedicate this award to the entire team for their hard work and dedication to achieving our goals. You guys made it happen.

“To our Investors, we urge you to join us in this journey to create wealth, empower farmers and build the Nigerian Agricultural Sector. With hard work, we can.”

Kindly Share This Story: