Experts chart course at Seplat education round table

Kindly Share This Story:

.

Trains 143 teachers in Edo, Delta States

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- A total of 143 comprising 100 secondary school teachers and 43 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIE) from Edo and Delta states have been trained by an indigenous oil firm Seplat Petroleum Development Company and its partner, Nigerian National Development Company under its Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) initiative to improve the country’s standard of education, particularly for host States.

To commemorate the certificate presentation ceremony held in Benin City yesterday, Seplat hosted an Education Round Table to explore the right policy formulation for quality education with the theme; Provision of Quality Education: A National Priority.

READ ALSO Customs clarifies duties payable by airlines

In her keynote address at the ceremony, Professor Ngozi Osareren urged the recipients of the programme to utilize the acquired knowledge to bear positive impacts on their students whilst remaining change agents, mentors and character builders, adding that: “Nobody can make you inferior without their consent.”

On his part, moderator of the round table, Professor Pat Utomi while lamenting the state of education in the country, said society must appreciate and show esteem for teachers, adding that the impacts teachers make in the lives of students and community remain immeasurable.

According to Utomi, “teachers need to continue to exhibit a strong passion for their profession with the undying commitment to sustaining the future generation. Misery amongst the people could only be effectively addressed by quality education.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Roger Brown represented by Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, Director of External Affairs and Communications, Seplat said: “Over the years, Seplat has invested significantly in various educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Number 4, which speaks to education for all.

The specially designed programme provided training on teaching applications for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and leadership and self-improvement. The testimonies of recipients of the STEP highlighted the numerous benefits they gained from the programme, including enhancing their creative thinking, allowing for higher student engagement, and offering a well-rounded education.

Kindly Share This Story: