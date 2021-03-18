Epos Now launches Major Push into Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Fintech startup Epos Now has entered Africa, making a major push for Nigeria which is considered Africa’s largest market in terms of size and opportunities in the financial services sector.

The move, which is considered as part of its wider internationalisation and growth strategy, will see the firm add to its network of venture markets.

Epos Now is a global software and payments technology company, supporting over 35,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries.

Launching its cloud point of sale (POS) solution in Nigeria, the development makes Nigeria the firm’s first entry into the African market.

The move follows a period in which Epos Now enjoyed rapid international growth, driven by expansions into Australia Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain and Latin America.

Speaking on its new strategic moves, Epos Now’s VP of Strategic Partnerships EMEA, Ryan Heaphy, said: “Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing markets for point of sale and payments technology, and our products and services are well-placed to meet the demand for advanced, affordable cloud POS solutions.

“With the right partnership in place, we look forward to helping thriving SMBs leverage the latest cloud technology to run their operations more efficiently and reach new customers”.

