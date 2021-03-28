Breaking News
Emulate Sardaunans for unity, peace, Almakura asks Nigerian leaders

On 3:47 pmIn Newsby
By David Odama

Senator Tanko Almakura, representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, yesterday admonished Nigerians especially those in position of authorities to emulate late Sardaunan of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello who worked to keep the nation together.

This is even as he has promised to work to build on the legacies of unity, peace and other virtue of religious harmony, ethnicity, sacrifice to humanity amongst others.

Senator Almakura gave the admonition when he was turbaned as the Sardaunan by the Gwandara  Development, Education and Cultural Association  in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

According to the former governor of the state, the title of Sardaunan has assumed a very special meaning since the late Sir Amadu Bello  as such he  promised  to use  his position to assist people without sentiment and contribute to the development of the country.

“I promise not to disappoint my people and Nigerians at large   as they have chosen to honour  me  despite the fact that there are people more qualified for the title than  me..

According to senator Almakura, “the title which  is given to someone that is dispassionate,  does not believe in religious  sentiment, ethnicity irrespective of  differences comes with challenges Which IAM ready to embrace”  the senator said.

Senator Al-Makura  who said he  was  humbled by the recognition done  him by his kinsmen added that he would emulate the virtue and legacies  of the  late Sir Amadu Belllo

“The understanding of this concept has taken root after the late Sardaunan was given the position because of the kind of things he was able to do,” Senator Al-Makura added.

The Senator while expressing  gratitude for  the honor done  him by his people  said the coronation reminded him of  how his ancestors migrated from Kano to various parts of the country including Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State congratulated  senator Almakura  the immediate past governor of the  State for the backing the highest title recognition and honour.

The Nasarawa State Governor explained  that the recognition accorded  the former governor was well deserved following his track records of achievement including the overwhelming development of  the state which has set a standard for future leaders  to emulate in the state.

Highlight of the occasion was the turbaning of senator Tanko Al-Makura as the Sardaunan of  Gwandara nation while  all Senators from the state, traditional rulers across the country, members and speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly among others. attended the ceremony.

