Emulate Sardaunans for unity, peace, Almakura asks Nigerian leaders

By David Odama

Senator Tanko Almakura, representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, yesterday admonished Nigerians especially those in position of authorities to emulate late Sardaunan of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello who worked to keep the nation together.

This is even as he has promised to work to build on the legacies of unity, peace and other virtue of religious harmony, ethnicity, sacrifice to humanity amongst others.

Senator Almakura gave the admonition when he was turbaned as the Sardaunan by the Gwandara Development, Education and Cultural Association in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

According to the former governor of the state, the title of Sardaunan has assumed a very special meaning since the late Sir Amadu Bello as such he promised to use his position to assist people without sentiment and contribute to the development of the country.

“I promise not to disappoint my people and Nigerians at large as they have chosen to honour me despite the fact that there are people more qualified for the title than me..

According to senator Almakura, “the title which is given to someone that is dispassionate, does not believe in religious sentiment, ethnicity irrespective of differences comes with challenges Which IAM ready to embrace” the senator said.

Senator Al-Makura who said he was humbled by the recognition done him by his kinsmen added that he would emulate the virtue and legacies of the late Sir Amadu Belllo

“The understanding of this concept has taken root after the late Sardaunan was given the position because of the kind of things he was able to do,” Senator Al-Makura added.

The Senator while expressing gratitude for the honor done him by his people said the coronation reminded him of how his ancestors migrated from Kano to various parts of the country including Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State congratulated senator Almakura the immediate past governor of the State for the backing the highest title recognition and honour.

The Nasarawa State Governor explained that the recognition accorded the former governor was well deserved following his track records of achievement including the overwhelming development of the state which has set a standard for future leaders to emulate in the state.

Highlight of the occasion was the turbaning of senator Tanko Al-Makura as the Sardaunan of Gwandara nation while all Senators from the state, traditional rulers across the country, members and speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly among others. attended the ceremony.

