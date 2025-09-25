Eminent Nigerians, academics seek education reforms to tackle national challenges

…Celebrate NSUK Ex-VC, Mainoma’s Legacy

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Eminent Nigerians, academics, and policymakers have called for urgent reforms in the nation’s education sector to make it more functional, proactive, and capable of addressing present challenges while preparing for the future.

The call was made at a colloquium in Abuja on Thursday to mark the 60th birthday of Professor Muhammad Akaro Mainoma, former Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK). The event also served as a platform for intellectual reflection on Nigeria’s development trajectory and as a celebration of Mainoma’s academic and leadership legacy.

Delivering the keynote address, former Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Umar Bindir, lamented Nigeria’s inability to harness its intellectual and human resources for national growth.

“Our leaders have always launched visions — from the Green Revolution to Vision 2010 and Vision 2020 — but the real question remains: why have we not addressed the fundamental issues?” Bindir queried.

He urged Nigeria to emulate countries such as Malaysia and South Korea, which transformed their economies through consistent investment in education, research, and industrial policies. He further stressed the need for stronger collaboration between universities, government, and industry to bridge what he described as “the valley of death” in the country’s industrialisation process.

Former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, praised the celebrant as “a patriot, mentor, and nation-builder whose legacy extends beyond Nasarawa State to Nigeria and beyond.”

In her tribute, the Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Professor Sa’adatu Liman, highlighted Mainoma’s achievements, noting that the institution expanded from 50 to over 300 postgraduate programmes under his leadership.

The event also featured the unveiling of four books in honour of Mainoma, including Mentoring Academics in Nigeria: Mentor’s Approach, Mainoma’s Leadership: Achievements in Nasarawa State University, his autobiography My History, and Diamond Memories of a Secretary General.

Professor Uche Uwaleke, Nigeria’s first Professor of Capital Market Studies and a close associate of Mainoma, described him as a visionary leader and prolific researcher in accountancy who has mentored numerous professors and PhD holders across the country.

Responding, Prof. Mainoma expressed gratitude to God, his family, colleagues, and friends for their support throughout his journey. “I want to be remembered as someone who devoted his life to knowledge, service, and mentoring the next generation,” he said.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr. Usman Gur Mohammed, described Mainoma as a patriotic and progressive Nigerian, recalling his leadership role as a student activist at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he championed students’ rights.

The event ended with prayers for Prof. Mainoma’s continued health, wisdom, and service to Nigeria.