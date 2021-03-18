Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has completed the construction and installation of a new transmission tower in Ajah, Lagos.

The power company also strung the old and a new 330 kilovolts Egbin-Ajah transmission lines.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by TCN’s General Manager, Ndidi Mbah, both lines have now been energized.

“The new line increased the transmission lines capacity on that line route by 600 megawatts (MW) bringing it to a total of 1,200MW.

“The old line was re-energized on Saturday 13th March 2021 while the new line was energized on Monday 15th March 2021

“Prior to resuscitation of the second Egbin-Ajah Transmission Line, the Aja 330/132/33kV Substation operated through a single circuit 330kV transmission line, after the second line was isolated in 2013, due to Ajah GIS substation insulation failure.

“Within the period, the lone 330kV line had a maximum capacity of 600MW, but with the resuscitation of the second 330kV line and the diversion of both lines along the new tower line route, the transmission lines capacity doubled.

“With the new 330kV line, TCN has fulfilled the N-1 reliability criteria on that line route, providing redundancy. Each of the lines can serve as a ‘back-up’ for the other during maintenance, this has increased transmission efficiency and reduced downtime on that line route.

“The 13.8-kilometre transmission line receives power supply from Egbin 330kV Transmission Substation and supplies the Ajah 330kV Substation; Lekki 330kV Substation and Alagbon 330kV Transmission Substation.

“The additional 330kV transmission line, equally means that more bulk power is now supplied to the substations of Eko Electricity Distribution Company taking supply from the listed transmission substations,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

