Echoes of secession: Nigerians better off together — Bello, Dukku, Maje

…urge support for women in politics, full autonomy for LGAs

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Wife of Governor of Niger State, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello and Chairperson, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Dukku has advised proponents of Nigeria’s disintegration to shun the campaign and stay in a united country.

Both spoke at a Book launch and ‘Award ceremony of Sardauna of all times’ conferred on them and Senator Rochas Okorocha among others, by publisher of Sardauna Times in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Bello chided the succession idea and urged all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, ethnic leanings to embrace dialogue for the good of the country.

She also called for the implementation of the women affirmative action to encourage more women in politics.

He said: “The thing about it is that Nigeria was created on the premise of unity and I think people need to go back and look at that intention and really think about it closely. I think we are already too much of a nation where we are all inter-connected in one way and another and so for those who are asking for that, they need more patience and dialogue to understand the way forward for the country.

“We have the rule that says at least 30% of women should be allowed to participate in politics. We need more women to be supported when they come out to run for political offices, we need women at the top of government in the executive and legislative arms to ensure that, the law that has been passed is implemented.

“In addition to that, we also need to give women the opportunity and support that they need to pursue political offices.

“It’s not just about the people in the Legislature and Executive, but about everybody around us doing their own bit to ensure that women play their parts. Because as you can see, women play a very significant role in the development of any country, so you have to give them the opportunity to do more, so everybody needs to put their hands together”.

Also speaking, the Chairperson, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Dukku hailed the leadership credentials of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, asking political leaders to emulate him.

On the clamour for Nigeria’s disintegration, the lawmaker from Gombe State urged “people calling for Nigeria’s disintegration to jettison the idea.

“That is why I call on us and the younger generation to pick up these qualities in any way they can, it will help Nigeria. That is why we need now to transform our country; that is why we need to build and bring back the cohesion of northern Nigeria and the country at large especially now that we are facing many challenges.

“They should think of our fathers that struggled for the independence of Nigeria and those that have struggled after independence, like the General Yakubu Gowon, that struggled to bring the country together and those that followed after and those that are striving very hard to keep the nation as one, are those people that we should listen to.

“I feel there are a lot of goodies that await us when we are together and I feel that, this country as one is better and as a leader of Africa, it is better for the world at large”, she said.

In his contribution, Chairman of Suleja Local Government Council of Niger State, Hon. Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje explained that the ‘Sardauna of all times award’ was conferred on different individuals who have in one way or the other contributed to the development of Northern Nigeria, most especially.

He also called for the autonomy of the local government councils to make them more viable.

“The likes of Senator Rochas Okorocha, he’s not from the North but he has done a lot in terms of education not just in northern Nigeria but the entire country. We really appreciate what he has done as a southerner to contribute to the northern people’s education, and also other awardees.

“But it will be better if Local Government Councils are being given full autonomy. You know education starts at the primary school level, and all the primary schools are under the Local Government.

“So if the education is being given attention right from primary school it would go a long way. If the local Government is given full autonomy so that they will have their full resources to operate there will be a serious achievement in terms of education and there will be fewer security challenges in this country,” Maje said.

