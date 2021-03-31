Easter: NSCDC deploys 1,500 operatives in A’Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom says it has deployed 1,500 operatives to ensure adequate security for lives and property in the state during the Easter celebration.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Wednesday.

“We have deployed 1,500 officers and men to complement other security agencies in assuring security, law and order during the celebration.

“We warn vandals to permanently stay off critical national assets and infrastructure.

“NSCDC remains uncompromising in its statutory duty to protect these assets and infrastructure.

“We must ensure the protection of government critical assets and infrastructure, which is our core mandate,” Fadeyi said.

He said that the command would collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration in the state.

He urged residents, worshippers and fun-seekers to go about their activities in line with COVID-19 protocols, assuring them of their safety.

Fadeyi warned criminals and trouble makers to stay away from the state, saying that security operatives would deal decisively with anybody caught fomenting trouble.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: