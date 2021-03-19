DJ Consequence hosts celebrities at vibes DJ academy and studio launch

Kindly Share This Story:

After months of teases, DJ Consequence has finally opened the doors of his much awaited The Vibes DJ Academy and Studio Space amidst a lot of fun and vibes.

Present at the event were celebrities, DJs, artistes and fans alike.

The multi-million-Naira Vibes DJ Academy and Studios hosted the likes of D’Prince, Mavin’s new signee – Ruger and a host of other notable celebrities.

DJ Consequence also announced the start of the very first session of the Vibes DJ Academy, which is open to intending prospects who are willing to become a pro on the wheels of steel.

Born Precious Pelumi Akeredolu, some of his works include ‘Vibes from the Future’, and ‘Vibes – The Mixtape’. He was at a time nominated as the Nigerian Entertainment award for Best DJ, and Top Naija Music Award for Best DJ.

