Breaking News
Translate

DJ Consequence hosts celebrities at vibes DJ academy and studio launch

On 10:24 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

After months of teases, DJ Consequence has finally opened the doors of his much awaited The Vibes DJ Academy and Studio Space amidst a lot of fun and vibes.

Present at the event were celebrities, DJs, artistes and fans alike.

The multi-million-Naira Vibes DJ Academy and Studios hosted the likes of D’Prince, Mavin’s new signee – Ruger and a host of other notable celebrities.

DJ Consequence also announced the start of the very first session of the Vibes DJ Academy, which is open to intending prospects who are willing to become a pro on the wheels of steel.

Born Precious Pelumi Akeredolu, some of his works include ‘Vibes from the Future’, and ‘Vibes – The Mixtape’. He was at a time nominated as the Nigerian Entertainment award for Best DJ, and Top Naija Music Award for Best DJ.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!