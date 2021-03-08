DG APC Support Groups appoints Johnson Okoye as SA Media and Publicity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director General APC Support Groups – Mr Chukwuebuka Obidike, today announced the appointment of Johnson Okoye as his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

In a statement signed by Obidike, the appointment is with immediate effect.

According to the statement, “the appointment was made based on merit, experience, track record and competency of Johnson Okoye in executing his planned advertising the good works of our greats party and President Buhari lead administration agendas.”

Johnson is a Distinction graduate of Banking and Finance from Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu(IMT) and part qualified Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Mr. Obidike believed that Johnson will contribute his own quote through this platform for the benefit of the party and Nigeria in general.

