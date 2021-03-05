Develop technology devices to help fight against insecurity, Abiodun tasks engineers

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has tasked engineers in the country on the need to develop technologies and devices capable of helping the country to tackle various security challenges.

The governor equally called for more viable investment in the field of engineering towards deploying advanced technologies in the fight against banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Abiodun made the call at the Year 2021 World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development with the theme: “Engineering for a Healthy Planet”, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He emphasised that there was need for all stakeholders, particularly engineers to come up with proactive measures that would assist in tackling insecurity bedevilling the nation as a whole.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, the governor noted that the body of engineers in the country needed to step up their game towards improving on the old technological inventions of times past.

This, he stressed would support the fight against banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other myriads of security challenges being experienced in the country.

Abiodun noted that various ingenious innovations of Nigeria’s young minds in the fields of science and technology had always indicated that Nigerian professionals were capable of great inventions that could change the world, if given the chance.

He said, “What our engineers need is the encouragement, mentoring, direction, conducive environment and the right mind-set towards new inventions to change our globe for the better.

“We will continue to collaborate, cooperate and inspire our professionals and provide them with the requisite policies to practice and contribute their quota towards the continued development of our dear state”.

He, however, said that his administration remained committed to having a robust relationship with professionals, who according to him are major stakeholders in the continued and successful implementation of “Building our Future Together” Agenda.

The governor challenged the body of engineers to create systems, devices and products that would make life easier and better in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Earlier in his remark, the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Adesanya, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Akeem Adesina, reassured fellow engineers of maximum linkages and support in taking the society to the next level.

In his welcome address, the Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Abeokuta branch, Kolawole Olonade, explained that the celebration of the World Engineering Day is to re-awake the consciousness and sensitise the general populace about the humongous roles of the engineers, calling on young ones and students to embrace science as a course of study required to move the engineering society forward.

While acknowledging the support of the incumbent administration in Ogun state towards the professional development of the NSE as a whole, Olonade noted that “Ogun was the only state in the federation supporting causes of our members”.

