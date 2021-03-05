De Gea to miss upcoming Man United’s matches following child’s birth

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will be missing from the team for a short period of time following the birth of his first child.

Club coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the development on Friday during a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Earlier on Friday, De Gea tweeted the news that his girlfriend Edurne has given birth to their daughter Yanay.

The couple traveled back to Spain for the birth which resulted in him missing Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Ole told reporters: “It’s a fantastic day for David, of course. When you become a dad it’s possibly the best feeling you can have.

“Those who are lucky enough to have had that feeling know exactly what David is going through now. We’ll give him the time he needs before he comes back.

“He asked to go home and in the old world it’s a day and you go and you’re ready again. With the pandemic and the quarantines, it’s a different world.

“Still, we felt when David wanted to be there to support his girlfriend that’s not even a decision to make. Dean [Henderson] came in and played well and he’s ready. I’ll give David the time he needs of course.”

The manager expects the Spaniard to return soon.

“As soon as David travels back, we just have to follow the Government rules. I expect him to be available very soon,” he said.

“Making up stories that have been in the press this morning, that’s unfair on our fans and David. We allowed him to go back and be with his girlfriend. We want our players back as soon as possible.

“But there’s a human being in there that we had to look after and David was there for this fantastic day for him and his girlfriend and his family. I don’t know when he’ll be back; it won’t be long.

“This is the biggest occasion in any parent’s life so of course, we allowed him to go.

“Dean did well against Palace and I’m sure he’s looking forward to this City game as well. He has had that experience already this season in the Carabao Cup, so that will stand him in good stead.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: