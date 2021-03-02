COVID-19 violation: Court sentences 32 people in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

A Mobile court in Benin, Edo, on Monday, sentenced 32 people to community services for not wearing face masks.

Edo government has made it mandatory for residents to wear face masks and obey other COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Uyi Omoruyi, said that the 32 people were arrested within Benin metropolis and they pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Rusberth Imafidon, directed the convicts to carry out community services in line with the Correctional Centre of Non-custodian regulation.

READ ALSO: AFBA demands release of Venezuelan diplomat detained in Cape Verde

The punishment includes clearing drains, shrubs, picking of trash, compulsory community sensitisation, and grass cutting among others.

Imafidon noted that the offenders should be punished for three hours for two days to serve as a deterrent to other violators.

He, however, did not give them the option of a fine.

He ordered that correctional officers should supervise offenders during the punishment period.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: