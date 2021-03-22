COVID-19: Vaccination progressing well — LUTH, LASUTH, FMC chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

*Exercise going smoothly at LASUTH — Prof Fabamwo, CMD

*Over 300 health workers vaccinated at LUTH — Prof Adeyemo, CMAC

*50% of health workers at FMC, Ebute Metta vaccinated — Dr Dada, MD

*Our members are satisfied — NMA Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

Following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Lagos last week, health workers in the state’s public and private healthcare facilities were among the first to receive the jab.

In line with the objective of the phased rollout plan, health workers are prioritised for vaccination because they are considered to be at high risk of exposure to the COVID infection.

Like every other state, the Lagos State Government recently rolled-out vaccination in 88 health facilities. Vanguard Health&Living spoke to medical doctors and Chief Medical Directors of public health facilities in the state.

Excerpts:

Over 300 heath workers vaccinated in LUTH — CMAC

At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, over 300 health workers in the institution had been vaccinated by the weekend out of 3,000 targeted, according to the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo.

In a chat, Adeyemo acknowledged that the COVID-19 vaccination was progressing well.

READ ALSO:

“I am not sure how many but must be in the range of over 20,000 because about 10,000 were vaccinated a few days after the rollout in Nigeria. “Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are satisfied with the arrangements in my opinion.

“Over 300 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in LUTH as of Friday. Many more will be vaccinated this week, he added.

Vaccination safe, doctors are satisfied – NMA Lagos

Speaking with Vanguard, the Secretary of the Lagos state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr Imeh Okon, recounted that initially, there were doubts and hesitancy but the vaccination gradually picked up and there is now higher patronage among doctors and health workers.

“We have picked up patronage, it is higher now. I’m not very sure about the state’s figures but in my hospital, and the adjoining primary healthcare centre, we have vaccinated over 1,000 health workers.”

Further, Okon stated: “Well, you know people will always have reservations but so far, not too many complaints have come from the healthcare workers in the public sector about the roll-out, but those in the private sector feel they have not been adequately catered for as the vaccination sites are mostly public facilities.

“There are serious challenges with online registration, causing avoidable delays and long queues as people have to resort to on-site registration.”

Speaking on her experience after taking the vaccine, Okon said: I had fever, body pains (myalgia), but all subsided when I took paracetamol.

“I’m fine now. These symptoms are not unexpected because your body is meant to generate reactions that will produce the antibodies to fight the disease.

Also in a separate chat, NMA Lagos Publicity Secretary, Dr Badmus Adeola noted that the COVID-19 vaccine was generally accepted among doctors and a lot of them are taking the vaccine.

He added that there are small subsets that have some reservations because of the circulating propaganda. He said, however, more are having a change of mind and taking the vaccination.

“The people that have taken the vaccine are generally satisfied with the roll-out, it is organised in most centres.

“Everybody should have the vaccination because it’s safe and proven to be effective with some known side effects similar to most other vaccines. That is the only known way of militating against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, at least it will reduce the incidence of severe symptoms and gradually boost our immunity against the virus.”

Exercise going smoothly at LASUTH — Prof Fabamwo

At the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, the vaccination exercise is progressing smoothly.

Confirming this to Vanguard on Sunday, the Chief Medical Director, Prof Tokunbo Fabamwo, said the turnout had been good so far.

”The vaccination that we are carrying out in LASUTH is for health workers in LASUTH and we have been given 10 days to do that. We have done five days. I cannot say the turnout has been 100 per cent, but it has been fairly good.

“The hospital is carrying out a lot of awareness; information is being pushed out to educate people because some people have a bit of scepticism about the vaccine.

”It is our responsibility as management to free their minds from some of the reservations that they have. I do not have the exact number of people vaccinated so far but the turnout is good.

“We still have about five days, that is, Monday to Friday next week. We are trying to get people to come out to get the vaccination. The Ikeja local government has been majorly in charge of this exercise but we constituted a hospital committee to work with them.

READ ALSO:

”So far so good, it has been excellent because no one has had to wait for more than 10 to 15 minutes to get vaccinated. Vaccines arrive on time because we go to the local government to pick them up.

“We have a combined team of nurses from the local government and our nurses here.. We have a total of 15 nurses. From here who are working with the local government team? It has been going on very smoothly.”

50% of health workers in FMC Ebute Metta vaccinated — CMD

No less than 50 per cent of the health workers vaccinated at FMC Ebutte Metta- Dr DADA Speaking to Vanguard, the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebutte Metta, Dr Adedamola Dada who said the vaccination was progressing well in the hospital said: “Frontline workers are getting inoculated.

In the FMC, Ebute Metta, we have inoculated about 50 per cent of our frontline workers and we are continuing at a “furious rate. We have enough vaccines and a roster.

“We are completely satisfied with the rollout. The arrangement is impeccable and we are impressed with the logistics support by the NPHCDA and the state.

“We encourage and plead with Nigerians to get inoculated once they are offered,” he advised.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: