COVID-19 2nd wave: Edo records 23 new cases, five deaths

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

EDO State in the last 72 hours has recorded 29 new cases and five more deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the second wave of the pandemic to 68.

This was disclosed yesterday in Benin by the State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

He said that the state, within the 72-hour timeframe, collected 950 samples and recorded 123 new recoveries with 216 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

According to him, “Edo State, in the last 72 hours, recorded 29 new cases, five deaths and 123 recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19).

“With the new death figure, Edo has now recorded a total of 68 deaths since December 01, 2020 when the state started the second wave of the pandemic.”

The Incident Manager who decried the rising fatality rate in the state, urged residents to comply with the state’s prevention protocols to remain safe and protect the elderly population who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Obi stated, “Edo State has continued to record a steady rise in the number of deaths from the virus. This is a serious concern and calls for caution. Residents must take personal responsibility to halt the spread of the pandemic and protect the state’s elderly population.

“It is important to observe the safety and preventive protocols so as to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus. Wear your facemask when in public, wash your hands regularly under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and observe social distancing.”

He further urged citizens with any COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.

