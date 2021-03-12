Court remands man for allegedly beating up pregnant neighbour

Kindly Share This Story:

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered that a 40-year-old man, Danjuma Ado, who allegedly beat up a pregnant woman, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Ado, who resides in Army Estate Kubwa, Abuja, with assault and causing hurt.

The Judge, Gambo Garba who gave the order, adjourned the case until April 14.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Hafsat Abubakar, of the same address reported the incident at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on March 6.

Ogada said that at about 11 a.m., while the complainant and other neighbours were trying to settle a fight between the defendant and his children, he violently attacked her.

He said that the complainant spent N8,000 for treatment.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 246 and 265 of the Penal Code.

However, Ado pleaded not guilty to the charge.

