Court dissolves 20-year-old marriage over wife’s infidelity

A Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna State on Monday ordered that an unemployed man, Abdullahi Umar, should provide temporary shelter for his aged father, Umar Mai-tsire.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta gave the order after Mai-tsire told the court he had nowhere to live after he left his former wife’s house.

Mai-tsire prayed the court to compel his first son to provide him shelter.

The judge said that it was the responsibility of children to cater for their parents when they are old.

He held that Mai-tsire had the right to seek for shelter from his son.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Habiba Muhammad, the former wife of Mai-tsire had prayed the court to compel him to leave her house because they were divorced.

Mai-tsire had claimed that the house belonged to his son and would not leave but the court later confirmed that the house belonged to his former wife.

On his part, the defendant’s son, Abdullahi said he was not working for now but will consult his younger brother who is a tricycle rider on the matter.

The judge adjourned the matter to March 29 for hearing.

[NAN]

