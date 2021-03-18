Countries halting AstraZeneca vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

More than a dozen countries including France, Italy and Germany have suspended AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shots because of fears over blood clots and other possible side effects.

While the company insists there is no risk — and World Health Organization experts recommend the continued use of the vaccine — the European Medicines Agency will meet Thursday to decide on “further actions”.

Here is a recap:

– Nordics sound alarm –

Denmark on March 1 becomes the first country to say it will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure over fears of blood clots in vaccinated people.

Iceland and Norway follow and announce they are temporarily suspending use.

This comes after Austria stops using a batch on March 8 after the death of a 49-year-old nurse from “severe bleeding disorders” days after receiving it.

Several other countries also suspend use of doses from the same batch of one million vaccines, which has been delivered to 17 countries.

– List grows –

On Friday Bulgaria suspends the use of the vaccine as it investigates the death of a woman with several underlying conditions who recently received the jab.

An initial probe had suggested the woman died from heart failure and an autopsy found no link with the vaccine.

Thailand briefly delays the start of its rollout, but Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha then receives the jab on Tuesday as the campaign resumes.

And the Democratic Republic of Congo, also due to start administering doses, postpones its campaign citing “precautionary measures”.

Ireland and the Netherlands join the list on Sunday.

– Germany, France, Italy –

Indonesia on Monday says it will “delay” the rollout pending a WHO review into blood clot fears.

In a major development, the German health ministry announces it too is halting the jabs, saying a closer look is necessary.

President Emmanuel Macron follows saying France will suspend use pending a decision on the vaccine’s safety by the European Medicines Agency.

Italy then adds itself to the list, along with Slovenia, Spain, Latvia and Venezuela.

Also on Monday, a health worker in Norway dies of a brain haemorrhage after receiving the vaccine, though no direct link to the jab has been established.

It is the second such fatality within a few days in the country.

On Wednesday Lithuania follows the example of Sweden, Luxembourg and Cyprus by also suspending use of the vaccine.

[AFP]

