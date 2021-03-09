Breaking News
Buni lauds FG on proposed Yobe Railway line

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has commended the Federal Government for the proposed Buni Yadi-Damaturu-Gashua railway line.

The Governor gave the commendation on Tuesday at the launch of the Eastern narrow gauge railway line in Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Director General Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed which was made available to our Correspondent.

He said the proposed rail line would open up more communities and enhance commercial activities in the state.

“The railway line would facilitate the movement of agricultural products, livestock, goods and services from the state to other states across the country.

“It will also enhance the movement of other goods and services into the state,” Governor Buni said.

He said the approval of the railway line was another dividend of democracy by the Buhari administration to the people of Yobe state.

He assured the support of the government and the people of the state for the successful execution of the project.

“We will support the Federal Government and work towards the success of this railway project”. Governor Buni said.

