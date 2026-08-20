2027: Wali seeks Geidam Emir’s support for Yobe Guber race

By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

YOBE — The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Yobe State, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, has continued his consultations with traditional rulers, seeking the support and prayers of the Emir of Geidam, Alhaji Mustapha Ibn Mahmud, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Wali, who visited the monarch at his palace in Geidam shortly after meeting the Emir of Damaturu, said his consultation was part of efforts to engage traditional institutions and other stakeholders across the state ahead of the election.

The APC candidate said he was in Geidam on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Mai Mala Buni, who is seeking election to the Senate, and the leadership and members of the party.

He said the visit was also aimed at seeking the Emir’s prayers for continued peace and development in Geidam and Yobe State.

Wali pledged that, if elected governor, his administration would focus on continuity, consolidation and innovation by sustaining ongoing development programmes while introducing new initiatives to address emerging challenges.

He commended the Emir for his leadership and commitment to the welfare of his subjects, assuring traditional rulers of his readiness to work with them in promoting peace, unity and development across the state.

The candidate was accompanied by his running mate, Barrister Saleh Samanja; APC State Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka; members of the Yobe State House of Assembly, commissioners, advisers and other party stakeholders.

Speaking during the visit, Gadaka described traditional institutions as critical partners in maintaining peace and stability, saying the APC would continue to consult traditional rulers and seek their guidance as preparations for the 2027 elections intensify.

He expressed confidence that Wali would consolidate the achievements of the Buni administration and provide effective leadership if elected.

Responding, the Emir of Geidam assured Wali and his delegation of his prayers and support, while praying for success in his political endeavours.

The monarch also called for continued peace, unity and development in Yobe State.

The Geidam visit followed Wali’s earlier engagement with the Emir of Damaturu, as the APC candidate intensifies consultations with traditional rulers and other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 governorship election.