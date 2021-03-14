Breaking: Troops foil kidnap attempt in Kaduna secondary school

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna State Government says troops have foiled attempt to kidnap students of Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this at a news conference in Kaduna on Sunday.

Aruwan was at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to brief newsmen on recent events in respect to the security situation in the State.

He said between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday, some suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, with intention to kidnap the students.

“Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.

“The security forces, comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police and some security volunteers, moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee.

“The military and police are still on the trail of the armed bandits,” he said.

The commissioner said following a headcount by the school management, the Kaduna State Government could confirm that all 307 students had been verified safe and present.

He added that the attempted kidnap was foiled completely and no student was taken from the school.

Aruwan also disclosed that around Ifira village in Igabi Local Government Area, bandits attempted to attack a senior staff quarters around the Kaduna airport general area.

“This attempt was also foiled as troops of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army engaged and repelled them, with several escaping with gunshot wounds.

“The state government acknowledges the efforts of the security agencies in the recent rescue of 180 students in the vicinity of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka.

“These efforts have being mentioned in interviews given by some of the rescued students.

“By virtue of access to the facts of the event, the Kaduna State Government extends its unequivocal solidarity to the Military, Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies, whose swift intervention prevented the bandits from abducting more persons,” the commissioner stated.

He said government would maintain a clear focus at this time to ensure the safe return of the missing students, and to consolidate on intelligence gathering and security vigilance towards forestalling possible attempt on other facilities or institutions.

“As a government, our focus is on getting back our missing students and preventing further episodes of school abductions. We will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available” Aruwan said. (NAN)

