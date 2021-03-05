Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Buhari decorates new Service Chiefs

On 11:19 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

service chiefsBy Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently decorating the new Service Chiefs at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Service Chiefs to be decorated are, Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, who is expected to be decorated as full General, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, to be decorated with the rank of Lieutenant General, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo to be decorated as Vice Admiral, while the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoa is also expected to be decorated with the rank of Air Marshal.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!