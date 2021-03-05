Breaking: Buhari decorates new Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently decorating the new Service Chiefs at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Service Chiefs to be decorated are, Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, who is expected to be decorated as full General, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, to be decorated with the rank of Lieutenant General, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo to be decorated as Vice Admiral, while the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoa is also expected to be decorated with the rank of Air Marshal.

Vanguard News Nigeria

