Breaking: Armed robbers on rampage in Delta community

…killed four, robbed bank, eatery, filling station

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

ARMED robbers, Tuesday, robbed two banks (a generation bank and a Microfinance bank), a petrol station and an eatery (names withheld), in Issele-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, killing four persons and carted away millions of naira.

The Vanguard gathered that the robbers had alerted the police in the area of their intention to attack the bank on Monday, adding that the robbers stationed their gang members at strategic positions in the town, while other members of the gang robbed the banks, eatery and petrol station unhindered.

